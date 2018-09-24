Royals manager Ned Yost said Sparkman will most likely start Thursday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

With Yost planning on shutting down young arms Brad Keller and Jorge Lopez for the final week of the season, it appears the Royals will streamline their rotation from six to five men. Unless he's needed out of the bullpen for the two-game set in Cincinnati that begins Tuesday, Sparkman, who previously made two starts with the Royals before transitioning to a long-relief role, looks on track to fill Lopez's spot in the rotation. With a 4.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 across 33.1 frames this season, Sparkman doesn't offer much to get excited about from a fantasy standpoint.