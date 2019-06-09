Sparkman (1-2) yielded three runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk in 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the loss against the White Sox.

It wasn't a terrible start for the 27-year-old righty but there weren't many bright spots. The White Sox got started early by tagging Sparkman with two runs in the second inning and he was later chased by a Yoan Moncada RBI single in the seventh. Sparkman's ERA sits at 3.58 across 37.2 frames in 2019. Assuming he gets another start, he should take on the hard-hitting Twins on the road Saturday.