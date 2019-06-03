Sparkman will remain in the Kansas City rotation and make his next start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Sparkman entered the rotation last week, with the struggling Jorge Lopez heading to the bullpen to clear a spot. The 27-year-old right-hander didn't exactly make a positive impressive in his start May 29 against the White Sox, giving up four runs before being ejected in the second inning after beaning the White Sox's Tim Anderson. Lopez ultimately came to deliver five strong innings of long relief, but the performance apparently wasn't enough for manager Ned Yost to insert him back into the rotation at the expense of Sparkman, who wasn't suspended by Major League Baseball for the hit by pitch. Sparkman will thus look for a bounce-back outing when he returns to the mound Tuesday, but he'll carry plenty of risk for fantasy purposes while facing off against a potent Boston offense.