Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Gets starting nod for spring opener
Sparkman will start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Rangers, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
In his first season with the Royals' organization, Sparkman spent most of his time in the minors starting, but wound up relieving for the most part in the majors. The results: a 3.65 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP between Double-A and Triple-A, and a 4.46 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP in the big leagues. Sparkman seems to be viewed more as a long reliever for the Royals as things stand now, though he certainly could land a few spot starts here and there if the team's rotation is plagued with injuries.
