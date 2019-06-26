Sparkman didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-6 win over Cleveland, giving up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three.

The right-hander seemed headed for his fourth loss of the year before the Royals mounted a stunning ninth-inning rally against Brad Hand, taking Sparkman off the hook. He's now served up eight homers in his last 30.2 innings (2.3 HR/9), and he'll carry a rapidly regressing 4.07 ERA into his next start Monday in Toronto.