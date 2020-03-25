Sparkman, whose velocity ticked up to 96-97 mph in relief this spring, was on track to make the big-league bullpen when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He was converted to the bullpen this spring and logged a 1.08 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 12:0 K:BB in 8.1 innings. It's a very small sample, but now that he is throwing in the upper-90s, Sparkman immediately becomes an intriguing name to track in the Royals bullpen. Even so, Ian Kennedy is the closer until further notice.