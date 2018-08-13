Sparkman was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Monday and is scheduled to start for the Royals on Thursday against Toronto, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Sparkman is set to take the rotation spot of Danny Duffy (shoulder), who was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding roster move Monday. Through 10 starts (55 innings) with the Storm Chasers, the 26-year-old Sparkman owns a 4.58 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He's allowed nine runs through 16 big-league innings this season (5.06 ERA).