Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Labors through 4.1 frames
Sparkman (3-9) took the loss Saturday at Cleveland after allowing four runs on six hits across 4.1 innings. He had four strikeouts and three walks.
Sparkman entered Saturday having delivered two straight quality starts, but the third inning proved to be his undoing as he served up a three-run homer to Franmil Reyes. The 27-year-old has a 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 65:33 K:BB through 109.1 innings and lines up to pitch Thursday versus the Athletics.
More News
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Delivers another quality start•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: No-decision in suspended game•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Rough outing in no-decision•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Clobbered again by Cleveland•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Saddled with sixth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...