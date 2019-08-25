Sparkman (3-9) took the loss Saturday at Cleveland after allowing four runs on six hits across 4.1 innings. He had four strikeouts and three walks.

Sparkman entered Saturday having delivered two straight quality starts, but the third inning proved to be his undoing as he served up a three-run homer to Franmil Reyes. The 27-year-old has a 5.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 65:33 K:BB through 109.1 innings and lines up to pitch Thursday versus the Athletics.