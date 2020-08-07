site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Moves to 60-day injured list
Sparkman (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Sparkman landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a forearm strain. The issue is evidently a serious one, and he'll now miss at minimum the majority of the rest of the season.
