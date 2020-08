Sparkman was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right forearm.

Scott Blewett was recalled from Kansas City's alternate camp site to take Sparkman's place on the roster. The move is retroactive to Aug. 3, making Sparkman eligible to return Aug. 13 should he prove ready. Prior to landing on the shelf, Sparkman made four appearances and allowed three runs on nine hits across five innings.