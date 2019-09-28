Royals' Glenn Sparkman: No decision in decent outing
Sparkman allowed two runs on five hits and a walk in five innings Saturday against the Twins, striking out four. He did not factor into the decision.
Sparkman didn't exactly dominate, but he kept his team in a game which they would eventually lose by one run. That's better than one can say about most of Sparkman's starts this season, as he'll finish the year with a 6.02 ERA. His poor 13.4 percent strikeout rate makes it hard to envision significant improvement for him next season.
