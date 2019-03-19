Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Optioned to minors
Sparkman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old recorded a 4.46 ERA in 38.1 innings last season with an unimpressive 15.3 percent strikeout rate. He could be one of the top relief options in the minors for the Royals this season.
