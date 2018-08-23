Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Optioned to Triple-A
Sparkman was sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star reports.
Sparkman was removed from the active roster in order to make room for Danny Duffy (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day DL in a corresponding move. During Tuesday's outing, Sparkman allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across four innings. Over 10 appearances (two starts) with Kansas City this year, he's logged a 5.25 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. He will likely rejoin the Royals in the near future when rosters expand at the beginning of September.
