Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Returns to Triple-A
Sparkman was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Sparkman was recalled from Omaha in early July and had a 5.06 ERA and 1.63 WHIP across 16 innings. Blaine Boyer (back) was activated off the 60-day disabled list to take his place in the Royals' bullpen.
