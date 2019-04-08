Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Role remains unclear
Sparkman was not confirmed as Wednesday's starter but could throw several innings behind opener Scott Barlow, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Manager Ned Yost wouldn't confirm his plan in a press conference Monday, as either pitcher could be needed in relief in one of the next two games. Sparkman has been primarily a starter in his professional career but was used in relief in 12 of his 15 big-league appearances last season.
