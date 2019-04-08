Sparkman was not confirmed as Wednesday's starter but could throw several innings behind opener Scott Barlow, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Ned Yost wouldn't confirm his plan in a press conference Monday, as either pitcher could be needed in relief in one of the next two games. Sparkman has been primarily a starter in his professional career but was used in relief in 12 of his 15 big-league appearances last season.

