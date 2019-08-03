Sparkman didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-9 loss to the Twins, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The right-hander continues to struggle. Sparkman has given up at least four runs in six of his last seven starts, staggering to an 8.08 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 24:12 K:BB through 39 innings over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Wednesday in Boston.