Sparkman (3-10) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

Sparkman immediately ran into problems, allowing two singles and hitting two batters in the first inning, which resulted in one earned run. While he held the Athletics scoreless for the following two innings, he allowed a combined six earned runs across his last 1.1 frames to conclude the disastrous outing. Sparkman had a brief stretch of effectiveness in two mid-August starts, though his 5.86 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 113.2 innings for the season are indicative of his reliability.