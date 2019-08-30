Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Roughed up by Athletics
Sparkman (3-10) allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.
Sparkman immediately ran into problems, allowing two singles and hitting two batters in the first inning, which resulted in one earned run. While he held the Athletics scoreless for the following two innings, he allowed a combined six earned runs across his last 1.1 frames to conclude the disastrous outing. Sparkman had a brief stretch of effectiveness in two mid-August starts, though his 5.86 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 113.2 innings for the season are indicative of his reliability.
More News
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Labors through 4.1 frames•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Delivers another quality start•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: No-decision in suspended game•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Rough outing in no-decision•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Clobbered again by Cleveland•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...