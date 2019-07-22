Sparkman (3-6) took the loss after yielding four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.2 innings Sunday against Cleveland.

Sparkman's offense provided him with an early 2-0 lead, but he gave up two runs in the third followed by two more in the sixth before exiting his outing. The 27-year-old right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout in his last start, but he wasn't able to carry that momentum into Sunday's series finale. He'll enter his next outing with a 4.67 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 79 innings.