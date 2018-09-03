Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Scheduled for Tuesday callup
Sparkman is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Sparkman was sent to the minor leagues Aug. 23 after struggling on the hill, but the Royals will give him another shot in the big leagues now that rosters have expanded. He's accrued a 5.25 ERA and 1.71 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 24 innings this season for Kansas City, and he figures to slot into a bullpen role during the final month of the regular season.
