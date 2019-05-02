Sparkman (1-1) earned his first career win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rays by giving up only three hits over seven shutout innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Sparkman was called up as the 26th man for the doubleheader and delivered a fantastic seven innings in which he threw 59 of 86 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old is expected to return to Triple-A Omaha after serving as the extra player, though the Royals have yet to officially announce a roster move.