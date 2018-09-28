Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Shuts down Indians
Sparkman allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings Thursday against the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.
Sparkman got the start with both Brad Keller and Jorge Lopez shut down for the season. He took advantage of the opportunity by pounding the strike zone -- 51 of his 78 pitches went for strikes -- and limiting the Indians to just one extra-base hit. Sparkman pitched primarily out of the bullpen at the major-league level this season and struggled by posting a 4.46 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 38.1 innings.
