Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Solid outing Thursday
Sparkman allowed two runs on four hits and a walk across four innings during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Sparkman typically would have gone out for the fifth inning, but Thursday was the first time he reached the 75-pitch mark since a start for Triple-A Omaha July 3. The 26-year-old has a 4.95 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 20 innings with the Royals this season, and next lines up to start at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
