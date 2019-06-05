Sparkman didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Red Sox, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

The right-hander left the game after 80 pitches (59 strikes) with Kansas City up 2-0, but the Royals bullpen quickly made a hash of his chances of collecting his second win of the year. Sparkman likely earned himself another turn through the rotation with this effort, lining him up to face the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday.