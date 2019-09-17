Sparkman threw 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Athletics on Monday, giving up four earned runs on six hits, striking out one and walking three in the Royals' 6-5 victory.

Oakland jumped on Sparkman for all four of his earned runs in the first two innings, dampening any chance he had of salvaging his final stat line. The right-hander has struggled this season, posting a 6.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, thanks in large part to his propensity for giving up the long ball, with 29 homers to his name over 127 innings.

