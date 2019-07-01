Sparkman (2-4) allowed eight runs on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout across three innings while taking a loss against the Blue Jays on Monday.

Included in those nine hits during just three innings, the Blue Jays took Sparkman deep three times. Through 16 appearances, including eight starts this year, Sparkman has yielded almost as many homers (13) as walks (15). He is 2-4 with a 5.09 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 58.1 innings this season. Sparkman will get one more chance to get right before the All-Star break Saturday at the Nationals.