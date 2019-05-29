Sparkman will start Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Sparkman hasn't started a game since delivering seven three-hit innings May 1, though he's unlikely to have that length this time around after throwing 68 pitches in Saturday's doubleheader. The 27-year-old had a rough start to the season with six runs allowed through his first 6.2 innings, but since has a 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in his last six outings.

