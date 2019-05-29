Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Tabbed to start Wednesday
Sparkman will start Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Sparkman hasn't started a game since delivering seven three-hit innings May 1, though he's unlikely to have that length this time around after throwing 68 pitches in Saturday's doubleheader. The 27-year-old had a rough start to the season with six runs allowed through his first 6.2 innings, but since has a 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in his last six outings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...