Sparkman (3-11) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Tigers.

Sparkman held the Tigers to just one run through three innings, but was burned by the long ball in his final frame. After getting the leadoff batter out, Sparkman surrendered solo home runs to three of the final five batters he faced to sour his outing. He now owns an ugly 5.97 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 117.2 innings for the season and will draw his next start Wednesday at the White Sox.