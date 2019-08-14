Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Takes loss despite quality start
Sparkman (3-8) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one as the Royals fell 2-0.
The right-hander tossed a quality start, but was dealt a hard-luck defeat in a low-scoring pitcher's duel against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. It was a nice bounceback outing, as Sparkman had given up at least four earned in each of his last four starts coming into the contest. However, his numbers on the season remain unimpressive, as he's sporting a 5.32 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 53:25 K:BB across 94.2 innings.
More News
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: No-decision in suspended game•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Rough outing in no-decision•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Clobbered again by Cleveland•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Saddled with sixth loss•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Tosses shutout•
-
Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Yields four runs in defeat•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start