Sparkman (3-8) took the loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one as the Royals fell 2-0.

The right-hander tossed a quality start, but was dealt a hard-luck defeat in a low-scoring pitcher's duel against Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. It was a nice bounceback outing, as Sparkman had given up at least four earned in each of his last four starts coming into the contest. However, his numbers on the season remain unimpressive, as he's sporting a 5.32 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 53:25 K:BB across 94.2 innings.