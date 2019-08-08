Royals' Glenn Sparkman: Taking no-decision in suspended game
Sparkman struck out five in 4.1 innings while giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks Wednesday against the Red Sox before the contest was suspended in the top of the 10th inning with the score tied at 4-4.
Sparkman was on the hook for the loss before the Royals rallied for the tying run in the top of the seventh. The two sides are scheduled to complete the suspended game Aug. 22, so the statistics Sparkman accrued won't be applied to his season-long line until that time.
