Sparkman will be called up as the 26th man to start one of Wednesday's games against the Rays, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

After Tuesday's ballgame was postponed due to rain, skipper Ned Yost made the decision to promote Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha for the doubleheader. He'll likely head right back down to the minors following his outing. Danny Duffy, who was scheduled to pitch Wednesday, will be pushed back to later in the week.