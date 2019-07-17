Sparkman (3-5) threw a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts to earn a victory against the White Sox on Tuesday.

This kind of came out of no where -- Sparkman had allowed 12 runs in his last nine innings coming into this outing. Sparkman couldn't have asked for a better bounceback performance, as he ended his two-game losing streak. Sparkman saw his ERA drop more than 70 points from this appearance. He has three wins with a 4.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 73.1 innings across 18 appearances, including 10 starts. He will look to keep his scoreless innings streak going at the Indians on Sunday.