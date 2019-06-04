Royals' Grant Gambrell: Goes to Royals

The Royals have selected Gambrell with the No. 80 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Gambrell just completed his third season for national powerhouse Oregon St. and finished the campaign with a 2.83 ERA and 80:25 K:BB over 70 innings. He sits in the lower 90s with his fastball and also harnesses a slider and changeup. If he is able to throw all three pitches as a professional, he's got a good chance to make it as a starter.