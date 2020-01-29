Royals' Greg Holland: Back with Royals

Holland signed a minor-league deal Tuesday with the Royals that includes an invitation to major-league camp, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander joined the Nationals on a minor-league deal in August but never ended up making his way to the majors. Holland posted a 4.54 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 41:24 K:BB over 35.2 innings while converting 17 of 22 save opportunities with the Diamondbacks prior to being released in August. The 34-year-old was dominant over his six years in Kansas City, but he's endured up-and-down production pitching elsewhere over the last three seasons. Regardless, a solid showing in spring training would likely secure Holland an Opening Day roster spot given the Royals' lack of established bullpen options.