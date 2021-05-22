Holland allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning in Friday's 7-5 loss to Detroit. He was charged with a blown save.

The 35-year-old inherited loaded bases from Tyler Zuber, and they were quickly unloaded with a grand slam from Miguel Cabrera. That left Holland with his second blown save of the year. He's added two saves and four holds with a 4.50 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 16 innings. It's looking more like his 1.91 ERA and 0.95 WHIP from 2020 were fluky results -- his 6.26 FIP in 2021 suggests he's even gotten a little lucky so far.