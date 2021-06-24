Holland (2-3) was tagged with a loss and a blown save against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits while retiring only one batter (via strikeout).

Holland was brought into the game in the ninth inning to protect a one-run lead but couldn't come through. He started off strong by striking out Aaron Judge before giving up a game-tying homer to Gary Sanchez. Holland walked off the mound with a loss two batters later following a single, a wild pitch and another single. He may currently be the Royals' top option for saves, but with four blown saves in nine chances this season, he isn't an especially reliable closer.