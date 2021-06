Holland picked up the save against the Yankees on Tuesday after tossing a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out two.

Holland worked around a bloop single to Gio Urshela and an intentional walk to Gary Sanchez to close out a one-run lead against a volatile Yankees lineup. The Royals have favored more of a close-by-committee approach, limiting Holland to five saves on the season. It doesn't help that he's issued 16 free passes across 28 innings.