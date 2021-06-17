Holland (2-2) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning, taking the loss versus Detroit on Wednesday.

The right-hander allowed a game-tying two-run home run to Willi Castro in the seventh inning. Holland then allowed a single to Robbie Grossman, who scored on a Scott Barlow wild pitch. That run was enough to stick Holland with the loss. He had been effective in allowing just two runs in his previous 10 outings entering Wednesday. The veteran reliever has a 4.32 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB across 25 innings while adding three saves, three blown saves and four holds this year.