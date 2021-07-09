Holland (2-4) gave up three runs on two hits and a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Thursday versus Cleveland.

Holland entered in the ninth inning of a game tied at 4-4, but he wasn't able to keep it that way. Franmil Reyes took the right-hander deep for a three-run walkoff home run. With five runs allowed in his last 2.2 innings, Holland is off to a rough start in July, which could cause manager Mike Matheny to turn to other options in the closer role. The 35-year-old reliever has a 4.89 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB through 35 innings. He's added five saves, five holds and four blown saves.