Holland earned the save Tuesday against the Brewers by tossing a scoreless inning. He gave up one hit and no walks while striking out two batters.

With the Royals holding onto a three-run lead, Holland was called upon to finish things up. He nearly surrendered a home run to Manny Pina, but luckily Andrew Benintendi came through with a solid catch. With his pair of punchouts, Holland picked up his 500th strikeout as a Royal and his 40th of the season across 38 innings. The right-hander has tallied six saves to go with a 4.74 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.