Holland pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston.

Holland blew a save opportunity and took the loss Wednesday versus Detroit, but manager Mike Matheny went right back to the veteran Friday. The confidence paid off as Holland converted his fourth save of the year. The veteran reliever has a 4.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB across 26 innings this year. Kansas City's bullpen remains a crowded committee, although Holland and Josh Staumont appear to be the current favorites for save chances.