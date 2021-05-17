Holland allowed a hit and three walks with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings to earn a hold in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

The right-hander was shaky but effective in relief of starter Brady Singer. Holland's effort was wasted in the end, as Wade Davis gave up two runs in the ninth inning to blow the save. The 35-year-old Holland owns a 4.30 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB across 14.2 innings. He's picked up two saves, three holds, a blown save and a 2-1 record in 15 outings as Kansas City has deployed a closer-by-committee approach in 2021.