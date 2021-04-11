Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and allowed two walks to earn the win in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the White Sox.

Holland entered the game after Jesse Hahn failed to record an out in the eighth inning. The 35-year-old Holland proceeded to throw 15 of his 26 pitches for strikes over two innings of work, and he became the pitcher of record when Michael Taylor scored on an error in the 10th. Sunday was Holland's first scoreless outing of the year. He's allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out two in three innings this season. He has no saves and one hold in three outings.