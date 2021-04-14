Holland earned the save against the Angels on Tuesday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and yielding two hits along with one walk while striking out two.

Holland came on to protect a one-run lead with two outs and a runner on third base in the top of the eighth frame, striking out John Jay to end the threat. He walked a tightrope in the ninth, however, allowing two of the first three batters to reach base to set up a showdown with Mike Trout. Holland got Trout to strike out on six pitches, but he subsequently walked Albert Pujols to load the bases. He then bounced a ball to the next hitter (Jared Walsh), but the ball struck Walsh and caromed toward catcher Salvador Perez, who narrowly picked off David Fletcher at third base to cap the contest. Despite the tenuous finish, Holland had some big moments in the outing to earn his first save.