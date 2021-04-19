Holland picked up his second save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Holland entered the ninth with a two-run lead and didn't have problems slamming the door on an anemic Blue Jays offense that went 2-for-30 with eight strikeouts as a team. The veteran reliever struck out Randal Grichuk and later retired Rowdy Tellez on a flyout and Alejandro Kirk on a popout to end the game, needing just 13 pitches (seven strikes) to get the job done. Holland is 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season.