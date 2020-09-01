Holland allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Monday's 2-1 win over Cleveland.

The Royals took the lead in the eighth inning, and Holland made it stand with a fairly clean outing. Holland has a 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 19 innings to go with two saves and two holds. With Trevor Rosenthal shipped to San Diego and Ian Kennedy battling a calf injury, Holland should see most of the save chances in the near future. Scott Barlow is also in the closing mix -- he allowed two hits in a scoreless eighth inning and earned the win Monday.