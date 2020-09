Holland allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning Monday, earning a save in the win over St. Louis.

Holland allowed a leadoff single to Yadier Molina but made quick work of the next three batters, needing just 10 pitches to retire the 6-7-8 hitters. The 34-year-old picked up his sixth save of the season and his first in over a week. Holland now owns a strong 1.91 ERA in 28.1 innings.