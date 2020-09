Holland recorded the save Wednesday against the Indians by allowing one hit with one strikeout and zero walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran right-hander gave up a two-out triple to Delino DeShields, but he was able to record the final out without surrendering the shutout. Holland has a 2.31 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB while converting all three save opportunities in a rebound season.