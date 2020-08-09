Holland issued a walk and allowed a hit but recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning Saturday against the Twins to earn his first hold of the season.

Holland earned the Royals' first save of the season back on July 25. "There's just something about having been there, done that," manager Mike Matheny told Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com at the time. "He has so much to teach the guys down in that 'pen. He was fun to watch. He gets in those spots and he doesn't vibrate." Trevor Rosenthal has received all three save chances since then and has converted all three, so while Holland is among Matheny's most trusted options, he is clearly behind Rosenthal for save chances at this point. Matheny's familiarity with Rosenthal was likely the prevailing factor.