Holland was placed on the injured list for an unspecified reason Friday.

Holland gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning during a relief appearance Tuesday, and he'll now be forced to miss time. The fact that the Royals didn't provide an injury designation for Holland suggests that he could be on the COVID-19 injured list. If that's the case, he'll be eligible to return once he clears the league's health and safety protocols as long as he hasn't tested positive for the virus. Brad Brach's contract was selected in a corresponding move, while Wade Davis and Scott Barlow could see save chances in Holland's absence.