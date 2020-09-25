Holland (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Friday.

Holland suffered his oblique injury while warming up to enter the game Thursday, and he'll be sidelined for the final three games of the regular season as a result. Ian Kennedy was called up a corresponding move, but Scott Barlow and Josh Staumont could be candidates to serve as the closer over the final series of the year. During his first season with the Royals this year, Holland posted a 1.91 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 28.1 innings.